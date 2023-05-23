Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi wants the club and fans "to dream" as they move closer to Europa League football for next season.

The Seagulls head into their remaining two fixtures against Champions Manchester City and Aston Villa knowing a point will guarantee them a spot in the Europa League next season.

The south coast club have already guaranteed at least a Europa Conference League place for the next campaign after their win over Southampton.

"We want to play in the Europa League and to do that, we need another point. We want to play seriously and win the game," De Zerbi said speaking to the media before hosting Manchester City on Wednesday night.

"We have a big, big target - we respect the Conference League but if we have the opportunity to play in Europa, we must try.

"I'm not shy to fix big targets. It's not arrogance, because I know the quality and know our possibilities.

"It's because I love to dream. I want my players and the fans to dream. It's crucial to everyone."

Sign up for Brighton notifications