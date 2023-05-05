'A lot to admire' about Postecoglou - Naismith

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith praised the work done by Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, saying that the Australian is someone he looks up to in management.

The Tynecastle side host Celtic on Sunday, who travel to Gorgie knowing that a win would see them crowned champions.

“I admire what he has done. The biggest compliment I can pay is he believes in what he does. I keep referring back to when he first came and clearly the stick he was getting and every pundit out there was questioning his ability as a manager yet now you don’t see anyone now (criticising.) That is because he believes what he does works.

“He has made good recruitment decisions and he has formed a squad that have consistently performed best. There is a lot to admire there. As a young coach and manager myself you you take lessons from that. Inevitably I am a guy who constantly watches every manager out there and tries to learn from every one of them."

Naismith also says his side are taking each game as it comes, looking to take as many points as possible, and seeing where it takes them.

“Every game from now on is the same," he said. "We are going into this game, and not many people will give us a chance, but the focus for us in these last five games is to get as many points as we can and if we are successful then we have a right chance of being in the mix to finish in the European places that the club want to be in.

“That's what it is. There are no points in setting goals [now] because if you set goals and targets week to week then you are not going to have any success.”