St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is available again following a one-game ban. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out with a broken toe.

Defender Scott Tanser is on his way back from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but is touch and go for this weekend's game.

Did you know? Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross is unbeaten in all six of his Scottish Premiership matches against former club St Mirren (W4 D2).