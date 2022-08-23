David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

With Aston Villa’s aspirations to be a top-eight side this season, most Villa supporters would have taken being above half of last season’s top eight in the Premier League table after three games.

Zoom out, though, and Villa are floundering.

With only three wins in his past 14 Premier League games as Villa boss, the lustre of the Steven Gerrard name is starting to fade within the fanbase.

The main concern is that performances have been largely abject. There’s a lack of identity and, despite having a squad of talented individuals, there’s little semblance of a team.

Before Villa’s 3-1 loss at Palace, Patrick Vieira spoke in his programme notes about the importance of "player animation", meaning, in his words, players "knowing their role and responsibilities… to have a clear philosophy".

"That’s more important than the system we use," reasoned the Eagles boss.

The Villa players certainly lack clarity on the pitch - from what their defensive duties are to their confused state when it comes to set-pieces.

The organisation that Vieira - and Eddie Howe at Newcastle - have instilled into their teams in a similar time frame to Gerrard's has not gone unnoticed by Villa fans.

With tougher fixtures ahead for Villa in the next fortnight, including Arsenal and Manchester City, he needs to find some structure fast.