Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors.

Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.

Amad Diallo scored twice, with James Garner and Eric Bailly scoring the others.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be in contention to start at Brentford on Saturday when United will look to bring some stability to a tumultuous start to the season.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat, the club’s interest in 33-year-old former Stoke and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has become known.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Cristiano Ronaldo played a part in this game.