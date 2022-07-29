Celtic v Aberdeen - team news

Celtic will be without Carl Starfelt as the Swedish defender is short of match fitness despite returning to training on Friday following his recent hamstring injury.

Yosuke Ideguchi is the champions' only other absentee as the midfielder faces a few weeks out after needing stitches for a leg gash picked up in training.

Aberdeen will have new signings Hayden Coulson and Callum Roberts in their squad.

Midfielder Connor Barron faces another three to four weeks out, while left-back Jack MacKenzie is due to resume training in the coming days.

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales cannot face his parent club.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions, winning 14 of those.

To find out about all the weekend's matches, click here.