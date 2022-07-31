Postecoglou explains coaching reshuffle

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he has reshuffled his coaching staff, which includes the arrival of former Australia and Liverpool forward Harry Kewell, so that the players "don't get too comfortable" as they attempt to retain the title. (Sun), external

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has confirmed his interest in bringing out-of-favour winger Mikey Johnston on loan from Parkhead to his Standard Liege side. (Football Scotland), external

Read all of Sunday's Scottish Gossip here.