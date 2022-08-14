Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: What Conte said

Talking to Sky Sports, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte refused three times to talk about his clashes with Thomas Tuchel. He said: "My opinion is it's better to talk about the game. It was a difficult game for both teams and we try in every game to be competitive.

"Chelsea showed they are a really good team. Compared to last season we did better, but if we want to create problems for Chelsea [in the table] we have to be better.

"I don't want to comment on the [Tuchel] situation, this is not the most important thing. If there's a problem, it's between me and him.

"It's normal to come here and to suffer but at the same time we created chances to stay in the game."

Conte added that he didn't see Christian Romero's hair pull on Marc Cucurella.