James Jones, We Are West Ham podcast, external

The 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend felt like an inevitability when the starting XI was revealed.

West Ham have always been known as the club with the striker curse, having tried and failed for almost two decades to sign one capable of scoring goals regularly over a sustained period of time.

But now it appears we’ve got a centre-back curse, too. With Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd and Craig Dawson all injured and Issa Diop reportedly refusing to play, David Moyes was forced to play Ben Johnson alongisde Kurt Zouma at the back, which wouldn’t have been as bad as it sounds had it not been Erling Haaland that they were tasked with keeping quiet.

Aguerd’s injury is the hardest one to stomach. Specifically brought in earlier this summer to add depth to Moyes’ defence, he now faces at least 10 weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

It will no doubt force Moyes and his recruitment team back into the transfer market for a replacement, using funds intended for strengthening other areas of the squad, such as left-back and midfield.

It’s yet another frustration for Moyes this summer as time runs out before the deadline.