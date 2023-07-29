Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has hinted that Deniz Undav is set to be sold as he tries to manage his attacking options.

Danny Welbeck was on target for Albion against Newcastle United, though the Magpies recovered to win 2-1 thanks to a late double from Elliot Anderson in New Jersey.

Brighton have signed Joao Pedro for a club record fee of just under £30m this summer, while Evan Ferguson enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022-23.

And it appears Undav has fallen down the pecking order for De Zerbi.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat that rounded off the Seagulls' Premier League Summer Series in the United States, the Italian said: "Danny [Welbeck] is in fantastic physical condition. In the striker positions I have three players.

"We will see what happens for Undav in the coming days in the transfer market, but Joao Pedro, Welbeck and [Evan] Ferguson are enough."