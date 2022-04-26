Tuesday talking point: 'No denying cult hero Rudiger will be missed'

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea salvaged a much-needed win at home to West Ham on Sunday. While the three points inch the club closer to securing Champions League qualification, a clean sheet and return to winning ways at Stamford Bridge were of more importance.

Christian Pulisic's last-minute winner spared the blushes of Jorginho, whose penalty miss was almost as bad as Pat Nevin's infamous pass back to the goalkeeper in a game with Manchester City at the Bridge in 1984. (If you've not seen footage of the latter it's more than worth an internet search!)

After the game, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Antonio Rudiger - who coincidentally missed the win over the Hammers through injury - is likely leaving on a free transfer this summer, with reports indicating he has agreed a deal with Real Madrid.

This is, of course, a direct consequence of the government's restrictions (Chelsea are currently not able to sign new players or extend contracts) until the sale of the club goes through, although it appears Rudiger's Spanish offer exceeds the last one made by the club prior to sanctions being issued against Roman Abramovich.

The German has come in for criticism from some quarters of the Chelsea support for his wage demands, but with Real not having to pay a transfer fee for a centre-back who would likely be worth at least £50m on the open market, players who are free agents feel entitled to a considerably higher signing fee, weekly wage or deferred loyalty payments than they otherwise would.

On the flip side, the club will definitely now have to shell out on a transfer fee of their own for a new centre-back, plus the new player's wages. Jules Kounde has long been linked with a move to the Blues, while Juventus' Matthias de Ligt is reportedly a target too.

While there have always been questions of whether Rudiger is a truly world-class defender or not, there's no denying he will be missed on the field, in the dressing room and as a cult hero in the stands at Stamford Bridge.