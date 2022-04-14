Conte on Doherty, Champions League and Brighton

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs’ game with Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Conte was present at training today after receiving a negative Covid test. He is hopeful his recovery will be complete enough to allow him to sit on the bench with his players on Saturday.

  • Matt Doherty’s season-ending injury “is a pity” and “really bad news” for Spurs. Boss Conte said: “You know well the improvement in our time and it’s no good for us to lose him, [Japhet] Tanganga and [Oliver] Skipp. But, we think we have the solution to cope with this until the end of the season.”

  • He says his players have the “desire” to play in the Champions League next season: “We have seen how important it is and how fascinating the games are in the Champions League. There is a great desire in my players to be the protagonists in this competition.”

  • On Spurs’ momentum: “The last 10 games in the league are very important. We have to continue to work very hard. Every game is a final and the importance of the game brings more pressure. This has to be normal when you play at a club like Tottenham.”

  • The Italian praised visitors Brighton who Spurs have played twice in the past two months: “We have struggled a lot against them. They are well organised, have good players, a good manager and they deserved to win against Arsenal. We know it will be very difficult.”