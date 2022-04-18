Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United need to find the right balance between playing attacking football and not being caught out at the back if they are to secure a top-four finish.

United are three points behind fourth spot with six games to play, but with teams around them dropping points, Rangnick believes consistency will be key from now until the end of the season.

Speaking before Tuesday's match against Liverpool at Anfield, Rangnick said: "We are fully aware that, out of those six games, we probably need almost maximum points.

"Other teams are dropping points. This is about being consistent and the team that finishes fourth will be the one most committed to it.

"We need to find a better balance of what can we do in possession of the ball, and what do we need to do to defend our own goal.

"For sure, we need to be more compact, more aggressive, more on the front foot - but still making sure we have all the players behind the ball.

"This is what we need to show tomorrow against a team who are probably one of, if not the best team in producing chances and creating moments in which they can be dangerous in and around the box.

"We need to be at our very, very best defensively, but still have a formation and an approach to the game where we can be dangerous ourselves."