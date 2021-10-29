West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Alex Kral has returned to training after isolating following a positive Covid test;

Vladimir Coufal got valuable minutes under his belt against Manchester City on Wednesday after struggling with a groin injury, while Ryan Frederick continues to make progress;

Moyes praised his players after their midweek EFL Cup win over City: "Great credit to all the players who played – some of them haven’t played all the minutes this season but then they've been asked, they've done really well";

He says there is a feel-good factor at the club at the moment, especially because "relegation had been hanging over West Ham for a couple of years" and now "we’re feeling like a side that can be competitive in the league and hopefully the cup competitions as well";

But the West Ham manager knows they shouldn’t get carried away: "We’re enjoying it – why shouldn’t we – but we want to build on it";

Speaking on this weekend’s opposition, Moyes says Aston Villa have bought really well and that Dean Smith has done "a brilliant job" at the club.

