Smith was really brave with his selection - Sutton

Norwich City have a much better chance of staying in the Premier League with Dean Smith as manager, says former Canaries forward Chris Sutton.

Smith led Norwich to a 2-1 win over Southampton in his first game in charge - and Sutton thinks the former Aston Villa manager’s decisive nature will boost Norwich’s chances of staying in the top flight.

"It’s a good start. I’ve not seen Norwich have a 45 minutes this season like they did this weekend against a good Southampton team – and they just have to build on that," Sutton told the Football Daily podcast.

"He was really brave with his selection. He brought Grant Hanley back, [Andrew] Omobamidele had a decent game in the game before against Brentford.

"I liked the fact that he was a strong enough character to say at half-time ‘I got it wrong, I’m going to change, we’re going to be more aggressive with the press in the second half’ and it worked.

"It’s moves like that and the decisive nature of his management which Norwich City fans will hope keep them in the Premier League."

