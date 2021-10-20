Club Bruges 1-5 Man City: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won 35 of their 53 matches in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola (drawn seven, lost 11), with only Bayern Munich (39) winning more games in the competition since the Spaniard took over in 2016-17.

Club Bruges have failed to win any of their past 13 matches against English sides in Europe (drawn three, lost 10) since beating Chelsea at home in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1995 – they have conceded 35 goals across those 13 games.