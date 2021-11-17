Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, speaking at Dean Smith's first news conference at Carrow Road, said: “We do the same scouting process with managers as we do with players and we’ve admired Dean Smith for a long time.

"His work over a long career speaks for itself, even as a young guy. This is someone who got a big club promoted where others hadn’t, kept them there and got to a League Cup final. He developed young players, including one who went on to become the most expensive player ever.

"We’ve got lots of improvements to make and he can do that for us."

On whether other candidates were approached: "We kept our powder dry, but of course we spoke to other people. Being totally honest, though, when Dean lost his job on the Sunday, my ears pricked up.

"He’s always been a target so I phoned his agent and expected him to say he’s not interested. But it all went very quickly and then I was sitting in his kitchen discussing the future of Norwich City.

"As soon as he became available and it was clear he wanted to be part of the club, it was an easy decision."