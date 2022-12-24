Arsenal v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
- Published
West Ham have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League away games against Arsenal, with the exception being a 2-0 win on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 campaign.
Arsenal have won their last 10 Premier League home games on Boxing Day, and are unbeaten in their last 13 at home on this day since a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in 1987.
West Ham manager David Moyes has lost more away games against Arsenal in all competitions than he has any other opponent (17), while he's only faced Chelsea (23) on the road more often without ever winning than he has the Gunners (21).
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has scored 10 goals in his last 10 starts in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 10 goals from just 15 shots on target. Before this run, Nketiah had netted three goals in his first 10 starts for Arsenal at the Emirates.