West Ham have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League away games against Arsenal, with the exception being a 2-0 win on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 campaign.

Arsenal have won their last 10 Premier League home games on Boxing Day, and are unbeaten in their last 13 at home on this day since a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in 1987.

West Ham manager David Moyes has lost more away games against Arsenal in all competitions than he has any other opponent (17), while he's only faced Chelsea (23) on the road more often without ever winning than he has the Gunners (21).