E﻿ddie Howe confirmed that there are no new injury concerns for Newcastle despite Kieran Trippier receiving treatment during the win over Southampton, though Callum Wilson has been dealing with an illness and is feeling "run down".

T﻿he Magpies boss said that Elliott Anderson was among a number of young players pushing for a start in tonight's Carabao Cup tie.

P﻿atrick Vieira has said his side will take the League Cup seriously ahead of their trip to St James' Park.

T﻿he Eagles' manager will put out the "best team" possible as they look to progress to the fourth round.

W﻿ho do you think starts for the Magpies?

P﻿redict the Palace starting XI