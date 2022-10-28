R﻿oss County v Hearts: Pick of the stats

  • Ross County have won just one of their last 20 Scottish Premiership clashes with Hearts (D11 D8), a 1-0 away win in March 2017.

  • Hearts have won the fewest points in the Premiership in October (1 – D1 L3), conceding 12 goals, three more than any other side.

  • County have won just two of their last 17 league games (D4 L11), failing to score more than once in any of those matches (8 goals scored).

  • Only Antonio Colak (10) has been involved in more Premiership goals this season than Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (9 – 7 goals, 2 assists).