Champions League 'incentive' drives Taylor amid disappointment
- Published
No sooner had Celtic's European exit been confirmed than Greg Taylor was targeting a return to the Champions League groups next season with a resolve to do better.
The 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk consigned Celtic to bottom place, with a trip to face Real Madrid still to come, and Taylor admitted his side's inexperience at this level has been exposed.
"It gives you the incentive to do it again," the left-back said. "It’s unbelievable – it improves you as a player, you feel as if you’re getting better albeit it’s a difficult way to learn. It does make you want it more.
"You can see we’re improving within the game, we’re getting more control, but we’re just not quite there yet.
“We’re maybe lacking a bit of experience, it’s our first time for a lot of us at this level and if you give a team a sniff of a chance, they take it."