D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

"I need to keep challenging certain individuals to step forward and produce moments of magic." That's what Steven Gerrard said after a draw at Nottingham Forest had prevented Aston Villa from springing to ninth in the Premier League.

Gerrard is right to suggest certain players are not living up to their reputations. It would be a start if they performed their roles as footballers, never mind magicians.

Free-kicks constantly fail to clear the wall, while overhit crosses go out for throw-ins. These are frustratingly regular occurrences and don’t help the increasing feeling that Gerrard is tactically inept.

Y﻿ou could mitigate and say Villa have lost three key signings - Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne - to injury, but while the current unbeaten run of four games is the best since Gerrard arrived at the club, what fans have been witnessing is uninspiring.

Failure to beat either 10-man Leeds or a Forest team that had lost their previous five matches has had sections of Villa’s away support calling for Gerrard’s head.

You now can’t escape the fact that there is little evidence of potential improvement upon his poor record of four wins in Villa’s past 20 league games.

In short, Gerrard will require a little magic of his own if he’s to remain at Villa Park.