Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I was proud of the players but massively disappointed with the outcome. To score three goals against Celtic at home and not take anything out of the game is disappointing.

"Lawrence is a squad player. He understands for us he's the main striker. We felt today it was more of a game for Humphrys. Lawrence came on and did what he does - scores goals.

"We shouldn't be losing four goals at home. That's the disappointing thing. Celtic didn't need to work hard for their goals. We defended brilliantly throughout the game but then give away four slack goals. A deflection, free header, and twice we don't track the runner."

On VAR's involvement; "Some positives, some negatives. There's a lot of work to be done to get it ironed out. I was unsure about it today. What I worry is, it takes away the decision making of the referee. The referee or linesmen should make a decision and then we go back if it's not right. The first penalty is a stonewaller and doesn't get given and we play for three-four minutes. We all know it's a penalty.

"I don't get all that. 'Well done, pat on the back, you did well'. We didn't take any points today. We want to be winning these games. We had Celtic rattled. We should have got ourselves over the line after scoring three goals."