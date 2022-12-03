F﻿ormer Rangers striker Mark Hatelely says he shares some people's concerns about Michael Beale's lack of experience as a manager, having only taken charge of 22 games at QPR.

"﻿Absolutely, that's the the biggest and most important thing," he said on Sportsound.

"When you're managing the club the size of Rangers, you've seen managers before with experience have struggled to negotiate the path of the club this size.

"The political backlash and everything that happens not only the training ground but away from the club. He has to deal with all that.

"﻿Only time will tell [if Beale can do that]. But time is no friend to any Old Firm managers."