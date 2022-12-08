Former England defender Stephen Warnock says Kyle Walker "will back himself 100%" to deal with France's Kylian Mbappe in the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Mbappe, 23, is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals in four games and is regarded as one of the stars of the tournament.

"What you took out of that interview is that he [Walker] is so focused on the job at hand," Warnock told the World Cup Daily podcast.

"When Walker knows someone is equal speed to him he adapts his game.

"If he is running against someone not as quick he knows he can get away with it. He knows he doesn't need to be as switched on at times.

"Whereas when he plays someone like an Mbappe who has that high-end speed and ability his focus changes in the game.

"It will be very interesting to see how exactly he takes the battle on but he will back himself 100%."

