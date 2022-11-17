Almiron gets further accolades
Another award for Miggy! 🙌🇵🇾— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 17, 2022
He's been named @PFA Fans' Player of the Month for October! pic.twitter.com/4kkxgZtyKt
Miguel Almiron has added another accolade by winning the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for October.
Almiron scored six goals in the calendar month, form that earned him rave reviews and prompted Newcastle to tweet: “Another award for Miggy”.
There’s no slowing down for the Paraguay international, who identified Jacob Murphy as the funniest man in the Newcastle squad when discussing is award with the Professional Footballers' Association.