Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

The final stages of the transfer window passed with an array of players arriving at Turf Moor. Some good ones too, particularly the capture of Mike Tressor from Genk, a player who was Vincent Kompany's top target all summer.

What didn't come through the door, though, was a left-back. And oh how we needed a left-back. We put all of our eggs in the basket of Ian Maatson, an incredibly bright young prospect from Chelsea who spent the whole of last season on loan to us. Fees were agreed, deals were agreed, emotional phone calls were had and it just came down to the player. Would he, or wouldn't he? At 20:00 BST he was coming. By 23:00 we would be playing with no recognisable first-choice left-back for the first half of the season.

Maaston is, of course, free to choose his own fate and who are we to speculate as to why. But it has left us in a bit of a pickle and I am surprised we didn't have a Plan B for such a key position. We have stock-piled every other position.

The answer on Saturday was to play Ameen Al-Dalhil there, our 19 year-old centre back who can sometimes also play at left back. Why he usually plays at centre back was painfully obvious on Saturday afternoon as the Spurs attacking line ran riot.

Our defence is a genuine concern and we simply cannot carry on playing square pegs in round holes. Charlie Taylor may not seem to be a natural fit for Kompany's new style of play, but surely it makes more sense to play an actual left-back in that position?