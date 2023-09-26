Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Roberto de Zerbi and Brighton have attracted plenty of plaudits for their style of play and free-scoring record. They deserve an equal amount of praise for the way they bounce back from adversity.

One of the biggest problems Graham Potter had as Brighton manager was with long sequences of disappointing results and performances.

Often, one defeat would lead to two. Two would lead to three. And before you knew it, the Albion were stuck in a rut.

But 10 of the Albion’s most recent 11 losses have been followed by victory in their next game.

Not only does De Zerbi analyse what went wrong and ensure it does not happen again, but he has the force of personality to inspire an immediate response every time Brighton lose.

There are plenty of fans of other clubs out there hoping that the Albion’s bubble will burst (hello, Chelsea supporters) - but while De Zerbi can ensure Brighton do not go on long barren spells, that seems unlikely to happen.

How far can this bouncebackability take the Seagulls this season? That remains to be seen. But on a totally unrelated note, I have already started researching where the 2025 Champions League final is. Guten tag, Munchen.