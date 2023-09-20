Barker still without club - gossip

Title-winning former Rangers midfielder Brandon Barker, 26, is still looking for a new club three weeks after the transfer window shut. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish says it is time for the new strikers at Ibrox to "bare their teeth" and show some physicality. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Tom Lawrence has vowed his best for Rangers is yet to come and that he is relishing the European campaign after an injury-hit first season at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has a clause in his contract allowing him to be released for free if Santos get relegated for the first time in the Brazilian club's history. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn believes Michael Beale selected Ridvan Yilmaz over Borna Barisic against St Johnstone because the Rangers left-back played two games for Croatia in the week after being unavailable for the Old Firm game. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun)

Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was given a warm welcome as he returned to the ground where he made his name to take in Celtic's Champions League defeat against Feyenoord. (Scottish Sun)

