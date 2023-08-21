We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Fulham and Brentford.

Fulham fans

Rob: Lack of belief. The players we brought in have not improved us. The boys have lost confidence. I fear Marco will walk, look what happened when he was at Watford. He is clearly unhappy with the strength of squad and I think it's rubbing off on players. Only Leno and Tete in the back five are good enough.

Kim: Every season we are last minute, this season is the worst, unless we have a centre forward lined up. This is unlikely and we are going to struggle. After last year's great team effort, it's a great disappointment.

Paul: Sadly, Fulham had no forward who could make any impression, highlighting the huge gap by the sale of Mitrovic to the Saudis. Though playing good possession football, schoolboy mistakes in defence gave Brentford a simple win. Fulham need to buy pacy players, someone who can win headers and hold up play. Marco Silva has been let down badly by Khan.

Bill: In 2013 we were lucky to scrape a win at Sunderland, next game we lost at home to Arsenal and the season fell apart thereafter. We were relegated. 2023 we were lucky to scrape a win at Everton, next game we got beaten by a much better London team that scored three. The performance was poor, I hope I'm wrong but we are going to struggle big time this season.

Brentford fans

Randal: This is a golden era for the Bees, the best they have done since I started following them shortly after the end of the World War Two. It beats the days when we used to end up with fading stars at the end of their careers like England's Tommy Lawton and Scotland's John Dick.

Simon: A good performance again from Frank's men. Pundits have suggested Brentford will struggle to better last season's ninth place finish, they might think again after this start. Rico Henry must get an England call-up soon.

Ian: Fulham's crowd support was very poor, whereas Brentford's vocal encouragement was non-stop. A professional performance from Brentford. Nathan Collins and Mathias Jensen ran the game. Another storming game from Rico Henry, who in the closing stages reverted to right back! Gareth Southgate please take note. Thomas Frank what a tactician.

Kevin: Brentford will put a lot of teams to the sword this season. This is a club that is going in the right direction and will continue to improve year on year.