Simon Stone, BBC Sport

England Under-21 skipper Taylor Harwood-Bellis has completed his loan move to Southampton from Manchester City.

Harwood-Bellis attracted the attention of a number of clubs following his performance in this summer’s European Championship campaign.

Southampton have secured the youngster’s services, with an obligation to buy if they make an immediate return to the Premier League.

If that happened, the overall deal would be worth around £20m.