The painful reality of Burnley's cruel opening fixtures hit home about 45 minutes into the game against Manchester United.

On top and dominating the pace and flow of the game, we witness an absolute worldie leaving the boot of Bruno Fernandes and Burnley are consigned to their fourth successive home defeat of the season.

Five games, one point, 14 goals conceded.

If the Premier League feels unfair, it's because it probably is.

Global headlines will tell you that United are in a crisis, under-performing and having a terrible start to the season. We saw some of that at Turf Moor – indeed I am not sure I have ever seen Burnley narrow the gap in terms of quality and performance quite so much – but the top sides in the league have world-class players who can pull a moment of magic out of nowhere and steal the game from you.

But is that not what Burnley did last year in the Championship? We are just at the opposite end of the food chain this season.

We need to focus on our controllables. Those aspects we can manage.

Does Lyle Foster make a difference if he doesn’t pick up a needless suspension? Undoubtedly. Should Burnley look to bring in more strikers and experience in January? Possibly.

Right now, though, the focus must remain on the fact that four or five of our games so far have been against sides who will finish in the top six. We are not yet cut adrift in the league and our rivals have already wasted chances in their more favourable fixtures.

Keep playing like this and the results will come.