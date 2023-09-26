Salford tie 'exciting' for Burnley - Kompany

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Burnley can gain some much-needed joy when they travel to League Two strugglers Salford City in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany's men have collected only one point in the Premier League and their only win so far this season came in the previous round - both of those results were against Nottingham Forest.

Burnley were narrowly beaten 1-0 at home by Manchester United on Saturday but come up against a Salford side who lie 21st in the third tier, having lost their last five consecutive games.

The Clarets signed 14 players this summer, spending close to £100m, and manager Kompany has hinted at changes for Tuesday's game.

“There is plenty of exciting players in our squad and we’re going to need everyone this season," said Kompany. "The best way to get everyone to improve is to start them in a match like this.

“It’s an exciting game for us and there’s a lot of players we want to see in a Burnley shirt and we believe can make an impact on the squad this season. I’m looking forward to the game. It’s a good moment for us to go play this game.

“I think everyone has to remember that a lot of the new guys are still learning what we are trying to do. We saw this last season as well, as the team picked up results as time went on.

“The team are fighting every day for the spots and making sure they are getting the performances.”