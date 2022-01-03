Everton have picked up just 19 points from their first 18 Premier League games of the season – their worst haul after this many games since 2005-06, when they had accrued 17 points (eventually finishing the season in 11th place).

Brighton have won two of their last three Premier League games (drawn one), after failing to win any of the 11 before that, with the Seagulls' haul of 27 points after 19 games their joint best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign (also 27 in 1981-82).

Everton have lost their first league game in each of the last five calendar years, last having a longer run of defeats between 1957 and 1963 (seven).