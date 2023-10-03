Can Mainoo make an impact?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is two-and-a-half months since Kobbie Mainoo produced an outstanding performance for Manchester United against Arsenal in their pre-season win at the MetLife Stadium.

He was subsequently picked for the following game against Real Madrid and those watching wondered whether the teenager was earmarked for a significant role in the centre of United's midfield in the opening weeks of the season.

Sadly, Mainoo was injured early in that game in Houston and has only just returned to training.

In the meantime, the wheels have fallen off for United, further injuries ravaging Erik ten Hag's squad and defeats undermining confidence in the Dutchman's ability to do something about it.

In addition, United have signed Sofyan Amrabat on a complicated loan deal that looks certain to become a permanent transfer next summer.

So, watching Mainoo training ahead of the Champions League encounter with Galatasaray, obvious thoughts drifted. Can he make up for lost time and play a significant role at United this term - or is his future likely to be a January loan move in search for first-team football?