Watford expectations 'far too high'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says the expectations of Watford are "far too high", but accepts it was inevitable head coach Claudio Ranieri would be sacked.

Ranieri picked up just seven points from 13 games in charge, leaving the Hornets 19th in the table, but Sutton says it was always going to be a tough season at Vicarage Road.

"They came up from the Championship and were always going to struggle," Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "Their expectations are far too high."

"Emmanuel Dennis has been a bright point but the recruitment has not been great. They made a mistake sacking Xisco Munoz - he did OK in his seven games.

"There was an inevitability for Ranieri though. It seems that when you lose to Norwich, you get fired."

