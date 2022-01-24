Dele Alli needs to move from Tottenham this month "if he's serious about getting his career back on track", according to The Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Alli was left out of the Spurs squad for their defeat at Chelsea on Sunday and has seen his opportunities stall over the past few years.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Jackson said: "He's still got the talent, but three managers haven't fancied him now.

"I'm not too sure who is going to buy him and pay him £100,000 a week, but he needs to move if he's serious about getting his career back on track.

"I'd be surprised if he's there in February as I don't see him getting back into the squad."

