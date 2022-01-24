Ranieri future hanging by a thread

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Most Watford fans were expecting an announcement over the weekend that their head coach had gone. But Claudio Ranieri remains in charge for the time being, although reports suggest his time is up.

The mid-season break gives the Watford hierarchy a bit more time to get their house in order. The Hornets' next match is 5 February, so if they are going to replace him, now is a good time to do it.

When the Watford board don’t like what they’re seeing on the pitch, a replacement coach is normally being lined up early on. Even before Friday’s embarrassment against Norwich City, Ranieri had lost 10 of 13 games. So the fact Watford haven’t announced Ranieri’s departure already is quite unusual.

His future is hanging by a thread after the horror show at home to the fellow strugglers. On an evening where the club’s greatest manager Graham Taylor was being remembered, the Hornets put in a shambles of a performance.

Norwich had scored just 10 goals in 21 Premier League games beforehand, yet managed to score three in 40-odd minutes against Watford. The result dropped the Hornets into the relegation zone for the first time, but it was the manner of the performance which annoyed supporters so much.

The players received most of the blame, as did Ranieri - but sporting director Cristiano Giaretta, chief executive Scott Duxbury and owner Gino Pozzo weren’t spared either.

This doesn’t seem to be just a coach issue. Since Javi Gracia left in September 2019, five coaches have tried to sort the mess out and failed (although at least Xisco Munoz won promotion from the Championship before he was discarded earlier this season).

Watford will need to try and get over the immediate hurdle of avoiding relegation first, but then surely will have to address what their long-term strategy is - because, at the moment, it has a short-term feel to it in all aspects.