Jack MacKenzie felt he owed the Aberdeen supporters somthing before scoring the clinching goal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Rangers.

MacKenzie had conceded a penalty in the Dons' recent Europa Conference League defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

And he told RedTV: "Looking last week at Frankfurt, and I switched off for one second and you get punished. It's a penalty and we are 1-0 down in eight minutes.

"So I felt I kind of let the boys and supporters down a wee bit. When I found that I was playing I needed to owe them something.

"I didn't think I was going to score in a 3-1 win, mind you, but I just felt I couldn't let anything down my side and defend against a really good player in James Tavernier for the whole game.

"I need to be on it and thankfully I was but the whole back five was outstanding and they have been for the last couple of games.

"I've been at the club since I'm nine years old so I know that these victories just don't come around often. So to get a convincing win is really pleasing for everyone."