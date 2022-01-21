Man Utd v West Ham: What the form shows

West Ham have already won away against Man Utd this season, beating them 1-0 in the League Cup. Only three teams have ever won twice away against the Red Devils in the same season – Aston Villa (1919-20), Tottenham Hotspur (1989-90) and Chelsea (2004-05).

Since the start of last season, Manchester United have lost three of their eight Premier League home games against London sides (W3 D2), though the Red Devils have won both such games this term. Teams from the capital had won just three of their 38 league visits to Old Trafford between 2013-14 and 2019-20.

This is just the fifth time in Premier League history West Ham are facing Manchester United while above them in the table, with the Hammers failing to win any of the previous such games; 1-2 in August 1995, 0-0 in August 1998, 1-2 in September 2014 and 1-3 in December 2020.