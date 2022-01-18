BBC Sport

Conte on postponements, Leicester & transfers

Published

George Cummings, BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to Leicester tomorrow.

Here are the key lines:

  • Conte seemed irked by the decision to postpone Sunday's North London derby by the Premier League: “When there is a situation to play we have to play. Not to postpone games for injuries, for international duty. This is the first time in my life, I am experienced in football, to see this type of decision. It was very strange because in this way anything can happen.”

  • He was full of praise for Wednesday's opponents saying Brendan Rodgers's side are a "really good team" who are "doing important things in England.”

  • The Italian would not be drawn on transfers, instead suggesting it needs to be dealt with privately: “This is a topic that’s right to talk about in a private way not in front of the media. Sorry, but I wont be the first person to say this. The right thing is to speak in a private way and find a good solution.”