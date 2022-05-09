Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have now won two of their past three away league games against Burnley, as many as in their previous 29 league visits to the Clarets (W2 D6 L21). It was their biggest away league win at Burnley since a 4-1 victory in September 1929.

This was Burnley’s 100th defeat in the Premier League since returning to the competition in 2016-17. They are one of only three teams to lose 100 games in that time, along with Crystal Palace and Watford (both exactly 100).

Emiliano Buendia scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time, on his 67th appearance in the competition (36 for Norwich, 31 for Aston Villa).