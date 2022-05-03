Guardiola on team news, match expectations and Real
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has just been speaking before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
Kyle Walker trained with the squad today and decision on whether he can play or not will be made on matchday. John Stones is not available.
On Real Madrid: "These are two good teams. We saw it one week ago when we played. They are the champions of Spain."
Guardiola added that he's no idea how the game at the Bernabeu will pan out: "We can play much worse and win. Sometimes you get something you don't deserve."
Guardiola was quizzed heavily by Spanish journalists on whether Real's La Liga title win at the weekend would have any impact: "No. It [the Champions League] is separate. I'm not thinking about that."