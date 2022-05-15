Leeds tweaks, Brighton unchanged
Leeds make three changes from the side beaten by Chelsea at Elland Road this week.
Jack Harrison and Raphinha are both fit despite picking up injuries against the Blues.
Pascal Struijk and Lewis Bate drop to the bench, while Daniel James is suspended.
In come Mateusz Klich, Junior Firpo and Joe Gelhardt.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Rodrigo, Harrison, Phillips, Gelhardt, Klich.
You may not be surprised to hear that Brighton go unchanged from the side that hammered Manchester United 4-0 at home last week.
Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento remain sidelined but Graham Potter otherwise has a healthy squad to pick from.
The Seagulls are flying too. The nine goals they have scored in their last three league matches is as many as in their previous 14.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman.