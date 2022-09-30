W﻿est Ham v Wolves: Team news

Michail Antonio and Ruben NevesGetty Images

Wolves are set to give Diego Costa his debut, but head coach Bruno Lage has suggested it could come from the bench.

Centre-back Nathan Collins is suspended after his red card against Manchester City, while Hwang Hee-chan picked up an injury playing for South Korea.

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns arising from the international break.

Defender Ben Johnson could return to the squad after a spell out with a thigh injury, while Nayef Aguerd remains a long-term absentee.

Predict West Ham's starting XI

Will Costa start for Wolves?