Che Adams is expected to play for Southampton despite struggling with a virus while on Scotland duty.

Ryan Fredericks might get a first start for the club after coming on for a substitute appearance against Wolves.

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is fit after a thigh issue and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be involved following his recovery from a knee problem.

