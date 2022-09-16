Last weekend's postponements as a result of the passing of the Queen mean a few late summer transfer arrivals have had a longer than expected wait for their debuts with their new clubs.

Robert Snodgrass had the added frustration of missing out on Hearts' Europa Conference League squad deadline as he looks to play his first competitive game since starting for Luton in their Championship promotion play-off defeat by Huddersfield in May.

The 35-year-old winger hasn't played domestically in his homeland since leaving Livingston for Leeds United in 2008 and has gathered a wealth of experience since for Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United, Aston Villa and West Brom before moving to Luton on a short-term deal in February.

With Motherwell and Hearts separated by goal difference in a three-way tie on points for the best of the rest role behind the Old Firm, the 28-times capped Scot could have a vital role as Robbie Neilson's side look to end a disappointing run of league form on the back of Thursday's Conference League win in Riga.

