O'Neil on taking the job, good vibes and Brighton
Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He told BBC Radio Solent he has not heard anything further about who will replace Scott Parker as head coach: “The remit was to get the boys ready for Brighton and we’re fully focussed on that. We’ll wait further instruction.”
He admitted he is having fun in his interim manager role: “It’s been a good week and we’ve done some good work. I’ve enjoyed preparing for the games and I really enjoyed Nottingham Forest last week.”
Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson remain unavailable for selection and he could not put a timescale on them: “I don’t think Ben will be out too long but I’m not sure exactly.”
He is realistic about carrying the good feeling from Saturday’s comeback win through to this weekend: “It’s nice to try to but the nature is you reset to zero every week. Those good moments give a good vibe but don’t give you any points. That’s the process and always the way we work.”
The imminent departure of Brighton boss Graham Potter to Chelsea does not give Bournemouth an edge: “They are a really good side, really well coached. They have a clear identity with clear principles. I don’t think him not being there will help – they will be fully prepared. It hasn’t changed my approach.”