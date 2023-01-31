Cherries complete Zabarnyi signing
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv.
The 20-year-old, who becomes the Cherries' fifth January signing, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Vitality Stadium.
