Journalist Luke Edwards believes David Moyes is still the right man for the job at West Ham, despite the Hammers slipping into the Premier League's bottom three.

After going four games unbeaten in all competitions, the Hammers ended the weekend in the relegation zone after defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

West Ham are the only side in the bottom six side not to have changed managers this season, but Edwards thinks the club should stick with Moyes.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I still think they have got the right manager.

"In no way, shape or form am I saying that David Moyes should lose his job. You only have to look at the mess Leeds are in having got rid of their manager and not really having a clue who to bring in and replace him.

"West Ham will get enough points with the squad they have got and the manager they have got to get out of trouble.

"But the fact Southampton picked up an unexpected win this weekend, you’ve got Forest moving out of relegation danger, Leicester have moved out of relegation danger, so they do need to start winning.

"I just hope that West Ham supporters remember how well David Moyes has done for them up to this season, rather than get knee jerk reactions and demand a change in the dugout because they are going through a tough spell."

